S&P Global Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $419.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.07.

NYSE SPGI opened at $314.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

