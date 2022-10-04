SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Trimmed by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,950,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 14,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 273,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,757,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $158.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.