SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Position Boosted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Darrow Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,339 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $59.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

