SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

