Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.33.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.96. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.45. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

