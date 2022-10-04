Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.85

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.85 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 37.13 ($0.45). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,140,030 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company has a market capitalization of £188.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.25.
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
