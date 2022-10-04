Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.85

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.85 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 37.13 ($0.45). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 1,140,030 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The company has a market capitalization of £188.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.25.

In related news, insider David N. C. Garman purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($129,893.67). In other Speedy Hire news, insider David N. C. Garman bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £107,500 ($129,893.67). Also, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,333.01).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

