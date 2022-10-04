Splyt Price Tops $0.0251 on Exchanges (SHOPX)

Splyt (SHOPX) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Splyt has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Splyt coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Splyt has a market capitalization of $11.97 million and $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Splyt Profile

Splyt’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Splyt is splytcore.org/index.html.

Buying and Selling Splyt

According to CryptoCompare, “Splyt’s eNFT (E-commerce-Non-Fungible-Token) tokenizes off-chain products on the blockchain. This streamlines digital sales and enables lifetime product data tracking not previously possible. The eNFT is designed to empower a transparent e-commerce ecosystem.”

