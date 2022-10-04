Spore Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Spore has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spore has a market capitalization of $560,635.34 and $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.28 or 1.00016504 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004602 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00050193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00064144 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021846 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Spore Coin Profile

Spore is a coin. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 coins and its circulating supply is 33,993,854,644,123,696 coins. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spore

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spore using one of the exchanges listed above.

