Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Short Interest Up 15.9% in September

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKIC opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sports Ventures Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition by 984.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sports Ventures Acquisition

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.

