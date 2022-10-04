Stably USD Price Tops $1.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $463,108.82 and approximately $11,166.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,320.97 or 1.00069419 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051207 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Stably USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

