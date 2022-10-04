StaFi (FIS) Price Tops $0.34

StaFi (FIS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. StaFi has a market cap of $36.80 million and approximately $988,151.00 worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StaFi has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00064121 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00030309 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007822 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 109,816,870 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time.”

