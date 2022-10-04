Starcoin Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days (STC)

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Starcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and approximately $35,775.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00272052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001300 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016827 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003755 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Starcoin (CRYPTO:STC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 coins and its circulating supply is 289,461,661 coins. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starcoin’s official message board is www.starcointalk.com. The official website for Starcoin is www.starcoin.tv.

According to CryptoCompare, “Student Coin builds a platform called STC Exchange that allows people to create and develop their own DeFi, NFT, personal, and startup tokens. The project supports students at over 500 universities, allowing them to build tokens, decentralize their loans, and fund startups. The mission of the Student Coin is to educate people about cryptocurrencies and to put personal tokenization into the mainstream. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

