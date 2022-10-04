StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
StarHub Stock Performance
Shares of SRHBY stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. StarHub has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
StarHub Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StarHub (SRHBY)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.