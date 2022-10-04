StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Citigroup

StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBYGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SRHBY stock opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. StarHub has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

