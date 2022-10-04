STARSHIP Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.13 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $7,123.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,802,051 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STARSHIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

