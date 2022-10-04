State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 580 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 145,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 41.7% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.5 %

CENT stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $275,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,984.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hanson sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $275,774.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

