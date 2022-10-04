State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAND. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $8,107,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,763,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $620.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

