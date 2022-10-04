State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,330 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Orthofix Medical worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth $227,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Articles

