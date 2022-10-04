State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,840 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 361,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMRE shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $567.39 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 442.13%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

