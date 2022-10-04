Status Price Hits $0.0282 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $97.90 million and approximately $21.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.20 or 0.99911599 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00052095 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00078443 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. Status strives to be a secure communication tool that upholds human rights. Designed to enable the free flow of information, protect the right to private, secure conversations, and promote the sovereignty of individuals. Discord | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Weibo Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

