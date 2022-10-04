Step Hero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Step Hero (HERO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Step Hero has a total market cap of $200,000.00 and approximately $38,873.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004539 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043454 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $323.32 or 0.01600041 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

HERO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Step Hero is https://reddit.com/r/StepHero. The official website for Step Hero is stephero.io. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Step Hero ecosystem is the perfect combination of NFT gaming and DeFi that enables users to have fun and earn tokens simultaneously. The ecosystem comprises Step Hero RPG game, Heroes Farming, and NFT Marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Hero using one of the exchanges listed above.

