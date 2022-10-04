Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) to Sell

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.47) to €8.80 ($8.98) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

SMIZF opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Meliá Hotels International Company Profile

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

