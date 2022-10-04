StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.