StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

CTT stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust

About CatchMark Timber Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 189.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 21,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 228,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.