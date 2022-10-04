StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
CTT stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13.
About CatchMark Timber Trust
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
