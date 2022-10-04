StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

