StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.9 %
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.28.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
