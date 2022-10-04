StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.97.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $170,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

