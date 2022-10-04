StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 7.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.