StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGIX opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
Cancer Genetics Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cancer Genetics (CGIX)
