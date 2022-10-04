StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
GPL opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $5.10.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.