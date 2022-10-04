StockNews.com Upgrades Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Buy

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

