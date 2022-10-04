Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.15. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.