Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,157,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,489,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Dominion Energy stock opened at $71.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.