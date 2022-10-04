Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $4.08 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $186.95 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

