Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 12,623 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,623 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $169.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

