Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAUHY. Bank of America downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded Straumann from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $9.11 on Thursday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.16.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.