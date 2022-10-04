Stream Protocol Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010731 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00142653 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $356.75 or 0.01775827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00253990 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stream Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

