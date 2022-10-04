Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $6.32 on Major Exchanges

Strong (STRONG) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $6.32 or 0.00031302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $3.29 million and $146,936.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 520,989 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.com/index.html.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

