StrongHands (SHND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 41.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 379.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 119.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 18,399,039,333 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

