Strudel Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,904.00 ($TRDL)

Strudel Finance ($TRDL) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Strudel Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.60 million and approximately $36,904.00 worth of Strudel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strudel Finance coin can now be bought for $3.43 or 0.00017069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strudel Finance has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Strudel Finance Profile

Strudel Finance’s launch date was October 9th, 2020. Strudel Finance’s total supply is 6,595,494 coins. Strudel Finance’s official Twitter account is @Cosmo_Strudel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strudel Finance’s official website is strudel.finance.

Strudel Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strudel is a one-way, trustless bridge linking Bitcoin to Ethereum. vBTC, the resulting asset, trades off counterparty risk for market risk, bringing more diversity to the tokenized-BTC landscape. In the long term, Strudel proposes itself to use the forces of crypto-economics to challenge the status quo of blockchain and free BTC from the grip of Wall Street.By using the Strudel Dapp, Bitcoins are burned and marked with the Strudel protocol identifier. The burn transaction is then relayed to Ethereum, issuing vBTC in the exact ratio of 1:1.$TRDL (/ˈstruːdəl/) is the governance and reward token for the Strudel Protocol. It is created on 2 separate occasions:When a user crosses BTC over the bridge, $TRDLs are minted alongside vBTC. Early users receive an exponential reward as depicted in the graph;$TRDL rewards are distributed per block to liquidity providers of various terra-farming pools. Of those, the vBTC-ETH pool takes a special role in maintaining the price peg.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strudel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strudel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strudel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

