Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55.00

Substratum (SUB) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $329,074.61 and approximately $55.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Substratum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

