Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 195 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 34,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $134.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.91. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.45 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.