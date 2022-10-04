Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 332 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after buying an additional 527,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,693,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.80. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

