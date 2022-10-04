Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 121 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in PTC were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in PTC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Insider Activity

PTC Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,879,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.