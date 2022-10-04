Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $356,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,013.9% in the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 211,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 192,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,433,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

