Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries stock opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.26 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

