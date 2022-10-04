Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $753,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.73. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.