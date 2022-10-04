Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $895,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $238.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average is $245.15.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

