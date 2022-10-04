Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $947,000 Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $481,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.03%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.