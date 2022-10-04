Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.43. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $851,821 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

