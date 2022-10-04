Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Invests $887,000 in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,536,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 484,413 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 666.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 330,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after buying an additional 287,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:WWE opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.