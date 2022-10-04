Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Takes Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 130,993 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $36.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.67 and a 1-year high of $105.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

